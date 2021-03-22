Lactose-free milk aims to ‘cure digestion blues’

(WTAJ) — There’s a new product on the market for people who are lactose-intolerant: “Good Moo’d” is lactose-free milk that is aiming to give consumers real milk without the digestive consequences.

Is it actually cow milk? Yes. Good Moo’d, manufactured by Fairlife, said they flow their milk through ultra-filtration and add lactase enzyme to remove the lactose. This process also reportedly allows the milk to have 25% less sugar than the leading lactose-free milk.

There are currently three options available: whole, 2% reduced-fat and fat-free. Once it is opened, it should be consumed within 14 days. However, it lasts up to 110 days while unopened and refrigerated, according to their website.

Good Moo’d is available at several grocery stores in Central PA. To check for specific stores in our area, visit their online product tracker.