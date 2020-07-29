Lackawanna woman’s obituary shares hate for Tom Brady

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna woman’s hate for Tom Brady is still showing up from beyond the grave.

Carole Scarsella died on July 19, and her obituary in The Buffalo News starts like any other. But then, things started to look a little different.

Family members say Scarsella “smoked millions of cigarettes,” “loved the New York Yankees and future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James” and “HATED Tom Brady.”

And yes, the obituary capitalized the word “hated.”

Scarsella’s words echo those of many in Buffalo, where disdain for the former New England Patriot and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer are strong.