Lackawanna County to release low level inmates to mitigate spread of COVID-19

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lackawanna County is discussing releasing low level inmates in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

County prison officials are working with a Lackawanna County Senior Judge to see who can be released.

Officials say balance in the prison and the public safety is the county’s number one priority. Sheriff Mark McAndrew told Eyewitness News it is unclear how many prisoners will be released.

