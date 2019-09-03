Labor Day parade canceled due to security threat

(WTAJ/WCBS) — New Jersey Police canceled a labor day parade after explosives were found near the route in South Plainfield.

Homeland Security Officials say 55-year-old Thomas Kaiser was arrested after they found a destructive device near a coastal restaurant.

Investigators linked that device to Kaiser, who lived 50 miles from that scene.

Several more explosives were found near his home, which was close to today’s parade route.

Police say they canceled the event out of an abundance of caution.

“that’s crazy. I honestly had no idea. I honestly thought they canceled the parade because of the rain. That’s usually what they do. I had no idea about the security threat. That’s actually scary, to be honest. Because you have no idea what could happen,” said a local resident.

Kaiser is now facing several charges.