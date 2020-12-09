Kwik Fill acquires new locations

(WTAJ) — The United Refining Company has acquired Acorn Markers in Wellsboro. The 16 Acorn stores will now become part of the Kwik Fill/Red Apple chain.
Kwik Fill plans to retain all of the retail store employees and will add new positions in the future.
Assistant Vice President Jon Mechling said the company is very excited to begin serving current customers and reaching new ones in North Central Pennsylvania.
“We intend to improve and expand the existing products and services that
Acorn customers enjoyed by supplementing them with our own popular prepared foods,
tradition of customer service, and American-made fuels,” Mechling said.
