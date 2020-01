JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kranich’s Jewelers held its ribbon cutting for their new store in Johnstown on Wednesday.

The location on 1500 Scalp Avenue is Kranich’s third stand-alone store.

The 2,800 square-foot building is also home to Liberty Tax.

Kranich’s has been in business since 1903 and is the oldest family-owned and operated jeweler in Central Pennsylvania.