Knox Box ordinance approval to be game changer for Dubois fire departments

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An ordinance that will give firefighters fast and easy access into commercial and multi-residential buildings was just approved by Dubois’ City Council.

Knox boxes are emergency key boxes located on the outside of buildings that would be used only by the city’s three fire chiefs during off hours, or when no one is home.

The boxes can range from $300 to $450 and will come at the property owners expense.

According to Chief Tony Roy, these would be a game changer for the fire department.

“It’ll save time, it’ll save building owners money that we won’t need to do any damage in case we had to get in somewhere. A $400 investment is a lot better than a $2,000 commercial door that we might have to break in,” said Roy.

Chief Roy says he hopes the ordinance will take effect in the coming months.