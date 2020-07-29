Kittens left to die in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Abused, abandoned, and left to die. That was the case for a box full of kittens found on Tuesday in Altoona.

Someone was driving along Pleasant Valley Blvd. in the Greenwood area and noticed a cardboard box taped shut. They pulled over, decided to open it and what they saw was heartbreaking.

This video may be disturbing.

3 cats and 5 kittens were found soaking wet, overheated, and incredibly stressed, that’s according to the Central PA Humane Society, adding that if the animals were in the box any longer, they could have died.

In a post on Facebook, the Humane Society states “Yes, all shelters and rescues are full and cannot help, but to subject an animal to this is totally unacceptable and horribly cruel.” The Humane Society was able to take them in for shelter and say the cats should all make a full recovery.

They are searching for the person who did this and ask anyone with information to call or message them.