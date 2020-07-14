CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A kitten was rescued from a storm drain on Sunday.
Hope’s Dream Rescue & Sanctuary in Howard posted on their Facebook page that they received a message about a young kitten spotted behind a local gas station. One of the volunteers found the kitten in the storm drain.
The volunteer and a few other individuals attempted to coax the kitten out, but it ran deeper into the drain. Suddenly, it started to rain.
A local fire company assisted with the rescue. The kitten is now safe in foster care and has been named Louise.
Kitten rescued from storm drain during rainstorm
