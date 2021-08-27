KISS concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake postponed after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

File, in this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, KISS performs at the the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. In front from left are Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Paul Stanley. Eric Singer is in the back on drums. The rock group will play a Nov. 2019 show in Australia for sharks and eight fans in a small submarine. They will listen through underwater speakers as the band remains above board on a boat.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you planned to go see KISS Thursday night at The Pavilion in Burgettstown, you can kiss those plans goodbye, for now.

According to the band’s official website and Twitter, Paul Stanely had tested positive for having COVID-19, causing the group to postpone the concert.

Tonight's #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/5UBvXmfWCY — KISS (@kiss) August 26, 2021

The statement reads that not only Stanley but the entire band, and their crew, are fully vaccinated. The tour also had COVID safety protocols in place by hiring a full-time “officer” to supervise the following of CDC guidelines.

This announcement comes just days after popular musician Harry Styles announced fans will need proof of vaccination to attend his shows.