KISS concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake postponed after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you planned to go see KISS Thursday night at The Pavilion in Burgettstown, you can kiss those plans goodbye, for now.
According to the band’s official website and Twitter, Paul Stanely had tested positive for having COVID-19, causing the group to postpone the concert.
The statement reads that not only Stanley but the entire band, and their crew, are fully vaccinated. The tour also had COVID safety protocols in place by hiring a full-time “officer” to supervise the following of CDC guidelines.
This announcement comes just days after popular musician Harry Styles announced fans will need proof of vaccination to attend his shows.
