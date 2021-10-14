Kindness for Kinsley holds annual collection for organization that helps people in need

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local organization needs your help spreading kindness throughout the community and it’s all in honor of a special little girl.

Kindness for Kinsley was started by Emily and Shawn Kronenwetter after their daughter passed away unexpectedly in January 2018.

On the 15th of every month, they promote acts of kindness that can be big or small. Then, every year for Kinsley’s birthday they collect items for an organization that helps those in need.

This year they’re accepting donations for the Guardian Angel Center in Elk County, which helps provide clothes to infants, children and teens in the community.

“Every year we try and find an organization that will spread some kind of joy or have some kind of positive impact on the lives of children in our community,” Emily said. “This year somebody brought up the Guardian Angel Center and I just thought it was perfect.”

Emily said it brings joy to her heart knowing Kinsley is still making an impact.

“When we lost Kinsley we felt like the world is now missing out on some of that joy that she could have spread with them,” Emily said. “We do this in order to keep her memory alive and continue to spread her joy with the world in whatever way we possibly can.”

Kinsley would have been 5-years-old on November 1st.

The drive in her honor starts October 15th and runs until October 29th.

They following items are being collected:

New or gently used infant clothes

New or gently used children clothes

New or gently used teen clothes

New of gently used pajamas

There are several drop off locations:

Either of the CNB Banks in Clearfield

Gunners Restaurant in Saint Marys

Either Northwest Bank in Saint Marys

City of Saint Marys Police Department

You can also order from the Amazon wish list.

You can learn more about Kindness for Kinsley by heading to their Facebook page.

