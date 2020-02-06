Kids who lost both parents last year, surprised with car, Disney trip

In October, the Porter children in Mount Union, ages four to fourteen unexpectedly lost their 39 year-old father after a brain aneurysm.

In December their 36 year-old mother died of a heart attack.

The kids went to live with their grandmother Karen Heaster, but the bank repossessed the family’s car, which was in the fathers name.

The Porter kids came to Price Auto knowing there would be some surprise Wednesday,

but not realizing they were getting a new van, and that was just the start.

Wednesday night, the non-profit, the heart of JCo foundation presented Karen and her grandkids with a brand new Dodge Caravan minivan.

“It’s just overwhelming having somebody care so much,” Heaster, said.

The non-profit’s founder Janelle Grissinger, says after hearing about the loss of both parents, they asked the community and local businesses to help them buy the family a car and a vacation.

“Dylan has said what it would mean to him to go to Disney World, that their parents had always wanted to take them, so at that point I decided that I had to make that happen to,” Grissinger, said.

The foundation raised $70,000 in about two weeks. The money that didn’t got the the car and vacation, will help the family with monthly house bills.

11 year-old, Dylan says it’s awesome to know the community is there for them.

“I felt amazed. I was just grateful that everyone helped out to get us this van and help us to go to Disney,” Porter, said.

“It’s been a lot of pain and today is very bittersweet,” Heaster, said.

Dylan was given an autographed Troy Aikman Dallaw Cowboys hat. Aikman was his mother’s favorite player. Grissinger took a picture of Dylan in the hat and said Aikman requested a picture of Dylan in the autographed hat.

The children VIP pass at Disney World, will stay at the Disney resort and go to all four Disney World theme parks. Four year-old Londyn will get a “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique” princess transformation experience.

The Porter family leaves for Disney World February 23rd and will be able to enjoy the parks till’ March 1st.

To find out on how to give to “The Heart of JCo Foundation” you can go to: http://theheartofjco.com/wordpress/