Kids to receive mail back from Santa thanks to elves at Sunrise Rotary Club

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Santa is busy… working overtime to get toys ready for all the good boys and girls on his list, he’s also preparing the reindeer and working out to be able to fit down all the chimneys. On top of it all, letters are beginning to pile up at the North Pole, but thankfully Santa has some reinforcements.

The State College Sunrise Rotary Club has been playing ‘Santa’s helpers’ for the past 20 years, but this year, the club’s president Tiffany Mathias says they’ve received the most letters ever, 300, all addressed to the man in red.

“The letters are so incredible, a lot of them have cute drawings on them. Some are really sweet with a brother or sister asking for something for their sibling. Some ask for pets…some are tired of their parents fighting and they’re asking for their parents to just be happy,” said Mathias.

Mathias says what makes them want to continue playing Santa year after year is the joy they know they’re bringing kids.

“It really adds the sugar and spice to the season. I know firsthand my daughter when she received the letter was jumping up and down,” smiled Mathias.

Something the club also looks forward to, is finding out what’s the hot ticket toy of the year.

“Seems like Pokemon and PS5’s are the most popular this year,” said Mathias.

With some lists filling an entire page, Santa’s head elf Jolly reminded kids on how to stay on Santa’s good list.

“Remember to go to sleep when mom and dad say it’s time to go to sleep. Remember to eat your vegetables it’s important to eat your veggies, and help out around house, do good at school,” listed Jolly.

So far, she says that according to Santa, all of Central Pennsylvania’s kids are on the good list.

