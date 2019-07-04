Kids sell lemonade to help fire victim neighbors

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Some kids in Lebanon, Pennsylvania are hoping to pay it forward! They made a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors whose house caught fire Saturday.

14-year-old Mallory Seeger rounded up the neighborhood kids and jumped into action.

“A good deed is passed on, and you always have to pass that onto someone else, and then it will go everywhere.” -Mallory Seeger

The Reist family needed some good right now.

Flames ravaged their Lebanon home Saturday. They believe it was a faulty power cord that sparked the fire.

Everyone got out safe, but most of their belongings are now ashes.

As the kids show – a sweet gesture with a sour drink can go a long way.