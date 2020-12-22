Kidnap suspect now charged with murder of young Amish woman

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A man charged earlier with having kidnapped a young Amish woman who disappeared in Pennsylvania last summer has now been charged with killing her.

Lancaster County prosecutors said Monday that 34-year-old Justo Smoker is charged with the criminal homicide of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who has been missing since June 21.

Stoltzfus was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area, and no sign of her has been found since. District Attorney Heather Adams said all of the evidence has led investigators to “the tragic and inescapable conclusion that Linda is deceased.“

LNP newspaper reports that the public defender representing Smoker declined comment.

