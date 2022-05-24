STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Baby formula continues to be a hard-to-find item in grocery stores for many families. One Centre County business is creating a new initiative to do its part following the shortage.

Kid to Kid, a children’s items resale store, is collecting donations of formula to give to families in need.

“We were trying to find a way that we could help the community and help everyone get the formula that they needed and pass on what they don’t need,” manager Sarah Parfitt said.

Parfitt said she brought the idea to Kid to Kid’s attention after seeing parents in Facebook groups for State College families asking for excess formula.

“It’s scary when you don’t know if you can find the right formulas for your little one,” Parfitt said. “Mine in particular has a dairy intolerance, so we needed to find one that doesn’t include dairy. Those specialty ones are even harder to find.”

The store began accepting donations of all formula types on Saturday and Parfitt said Kid to Kid will continue to accept donations during open hours until the need is met.

“We think it’s so important to help all of those other families that, you know, are struggling and need that help and support in finding the formulas they need to feed their babies,” Parfitt said.

Families in need can pick up one can of formula per day and Parfitt said she hopes community members will give if they can.

“Even if you don’t have an infant at home and you just happen to be seeing something, you’re welcome to just purchase something and be able to donate it on to a family in need that needs that formula,” Parfitt said. “We’re really just looking to help the community and do what we can.”

Kid to Kid State College is offering a $5 off coupon to anyone who donates formula at the store. Located at 154 Rolling Ridge Drive in State College, the store is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday – Saturday.