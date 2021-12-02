Kettle Inn owner’s last wish puts toys under the tree for hundreds

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A final wish is to thank for over $5,000 of toys going to 1200 families in Blair County this Christmas.

The owner of Kettle Inn Bar & Grill in Altoona Scott Grace Sr. passed away in October due to complications of COVID-19.

“The whole thing with Toys for Toys that was always one of his biggest passions, helping children. He always wanted to see this done,” said son Scott Grace Jr.

According to Scott Jr., his dad started using his bar to help donate to Toys for Tots 19 years ago.

“One box went to two boxes, and each year kept it getting larger and larger and larger,” said Bob Conway with Toys for Tots Blair County.

Though this year, no one would have blamed him for not participating, as he battled the complications with COVID.

“But instead he said hey Bob, he goes, let’s try to make this a special year,” said Conway.

Scott Sr.’s last wish was to donate the most toys his bar ever had.

“He always wanted to make sure that every child had a good Christmas,” said Scott Jr.

With too many baby dolls, cars and stuffed animals to even count, his son says thanks to the community, they were able to fulfill his father’s last wish.

“He would be so proud and I know he won’t be able to be here but I’m sure he’s looking down so…” said Conway.

Scott Jr. said while his father may now be gone, he promises to keep the tradition alive in his father’s honor.

“I don’t want to see it stop,” said Scott Jr.

Conway says the first giveaway of the toys will be 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, at the Logan Valley Mall.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.