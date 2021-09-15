Ketchup fiends, rejoice! This new tool From Heinz will get every drop

(WTAJ) — Move over iPhone 13. There’s some new tech that’s about to change the way we… eat?

The Heinz company may be onto something here as they have released the new Heinz Packet Roller. It’s a tool that they say will squeeze “every last drop” of ketchup, mayo, and other condiments from their little packet homes. It even has a keyring so you can roll in to your favorite place to eat and always have it with you.

Heinz, who produces over 12 BILLION ketchup packets a year, has even launched a new website for the device. You can snag one by clicking here to check out heinzpacketroller.com

The roller can be purchased while supplies last and, yes, it includes a packet cutter to cut open the corners for easy access.

Have you ever pondered how to procure the final drop from your ketchup packet? Fear not, my sauce-minded friends! You can now achieve 100% sauce satisfaction with the #HeinzPacketRoller! Scoop them up promptly at 12PM ET today because supplies are limited. https://t.co/guJp77igs6 pic.twitter.com/XmI8hskD8b — H.J. Heinz & Co. (@HeinzTweets) September 15, 2021

“There are few things better than the unmistakable taste of HEINZ and enjoying a meal with family and friends. Our packets bring the magic to mealtime no matter where people are having their burger and fries but squeezing out every drop is no easy feat. We engineered the HEINZ Packet Roller to give fans a whole new way to savor their favorite condiment and ensure the last drop never goes to waste again.” – Ashleigh Gibson, Brand Director, HEINZ

The company has also launched an online petition to get meat and bread companies to come together and start selling hot dogs and buns with the same number in the packages.