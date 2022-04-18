BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ ) — Kepler Pool in Bellefonte will not be open for swimming this summer.

The pool has been closed since Sept. 2020 due to mechanical issues and inspections. It is currently owned by the Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority.

The NVJRA currently in the process of securing grants and other funding to refurbish the site.

The authority plans to reopen the pool in 2023 following a three-phase improvement project.

Phase one of the project will see work on the main pool and mechanicals completed. Phase two work includes the bathhouse and wading pool. Phase three will focus on additional improvements to the location.

At a Centre County Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Steve Dershem commented on the state of the pool saying, “It really does need a lot of work.”

A nonprofit organization, Nittany Valley Recreation Inc., was created to assist with fundraising for the project.

“It’s really going to take a community effort to bring the project to fruition and it’s going to need the support of local government,” Dershem said. “It’s going to need the support of citizens and folks that are interested in the recreation of our kids.”