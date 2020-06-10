Kennywood and sister parks set opening days for Summer 2020

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa (WTAJ) – Kennywood Park, Sandcastle Water park, and Idlewild & SoakZone, are getting ready to welcome guests once again in early July.

According to a press release, the parks will open in phases starting with a Friends & Family Day on Monday, July 6, followed by several dates exclusively for season pass holders.

The three parks will open to the general public on Saturday, July 11. Enhanced cleaning and safety measures will be in place at all three parks as they open after the start of the season was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most important new safety measures for the parks include:

Limiting Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

Additional changes include how tickets may be purchased for the upcoming season. The parks will only sell tickets and season passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available.

Before guests visit the parks, they will need to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or season pass.

The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen in this new environment. We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild. Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rob Henninger



Visit https://www.kennywood.com/summer2020 to read about the parks new measures and plans for this summer.