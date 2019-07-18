Keeping your pets safe during the heat

(WTAJ) -- A new law is now in effect to protect any Good Samaritans who try to save a child from an overheated car. Police said this law will help save lives and remind parents to check the back seat before walking away from your car.

"Your children should be in your direct observation at all times, when they're in your care," Logan Township Police Chief David Reese said. "You wanna make sure that they're with you at all times and if you're going anywhere that you ensure that you make appropriate plans when you're taking your children with you."