Kayaking for a cause update

Last month we brought you a story about a local St. Marys man who was kayaking the entire length of the Susquehanna River to help raise awareness and money for Stop Soldier Suicide. Our own Joe Murgo even took part of the trip. If you missed that part of the story, you can check it out here.

This past week, Joe caught up with Jeff who has now finished the 444 mile, 15 day journey. Jeff’s motivation for the trip started after seeing a couple of kids suffer from PTSD, and then a radio show introduced him to Stop Solder Suicide. He then offered to make this trip to bring awareness to help, not only soldiers in need, but for their families. A two week journey to help those fighting a lifelong battle.

The trip started in Cooperstown New York and finished at the Chesapeake Bay. While Jeff was the only person who paddled the entire trip, he had plenty of help. Brent Basinger, a kayak shop owner in Cooperstown helped him at the start with flood waters around them. Zach Sangiorgi paddled with Jeff for the first week but then had to go back to work, but helped Jeff when he needed a new boat. A man named mark also tracked Jeff with the GPS and guided him via radio communication on getting through obstacles along the way.

The hardest part was the last leg of the trip with some challenging portages around dams. Jeff even lost a shoe on one of the last dams, but finally made it to the Bay on May 15th.

Not only is Jeff raising money, but he is hoping that people who need help will seek it. According to Jeff, the military are trained to not be stressed and when you get home, it’s hard to adjust. He hopes people don’t just sit in a dark place but they talk to someone to help them along.

If you would like to contribute to Jeff’s cause, you can click here.