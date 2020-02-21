Kaua‘i police arrest Lori Vallow on $5 million warrant from Idaho

The Kaua‘i Police Department (KPD) arrested 47-year-old Lori Vallow (a.k.a. Lori Daybell) of Idaho on Thursday in relation to an investigation being conducted by the Rexburg Police Department.

Vallow was arrested on a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho and is currently being held at KPD Cellblock on a $5 million bail.

Her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow have been missing since September.

Vallow failed to comply with a court order to produce her children before authorities on Jan. 30 in Madison County.

She has since been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was also charged with arrests and seizures – resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court – willful disobedience of court process or order.

“First of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case,” said Kaua‘i Chief of Police Todd G. Raybuck. “We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant.”

In December 2019, Rexburg PD requested KPD’s help in locating Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, on Kaua‘i.

KPD subsequently received an affidavit requesting assistance in securing a search warrant, which was obtained by the 5th Circuit of the District Court in Hawai‘i, in connection to Rexburg PD’s ongoing investigation into the missing children.

On Jan. 25, Kaua‘i police presented an Idaho order to Vallow to produce her children before authorities in Madison County.

On Jan. 26, KPD served a search warrant related to Rexburg PD’s investigation on the rented vehicle occupied by Vallow and Daybell, as well as the condo they were renting in Princeville.

Vallow will now attend a hearing on Kaua‘i – date is yet to be determined – where she will have an opportunity to waive or fight her extradition to Idaho. Once in Idaho, she will face her criminal charges.

The children were last seen in Idaho and there is no indication that they are on Kaua‘i. There are currently no criminal charges against Vallow on Kaua‘i.