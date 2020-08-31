K9 unit finds narcotics in vehicle search

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police used a K9 unit to find narcotics in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Altoona on Aug. 22.

Brooke Walk, 27, of Altoona and Brandon Dunn, 26, of Philadelphia are facing drug related charges.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop at 7:25 p.m. based on an equipment violation and discovered that Dunn had active warrants for his arrest out of Delaware County in Pennsylvania.

Dunn was detained and a K9 unit showed a positive alert for narcotics in the vehicle. A vehicle search resulted in the discovery of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

