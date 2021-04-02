K.C.’s Side Hustle: Learning to cook at The Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) – It’s a different K.C.’s Side Hustle of sorts. K.C. is going back to school. For the next three weeks he’s visiting The Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center and joining their Culinary Arts program. In the first two installments K.C. visits Chef Mcloskey and Chef Kenawell’s classes, making steak and also canolis!

This fall The GACATC will be offering a new baking and pastry arts program. Enrollment is open right now for high school and adult learners.

Be sure to check back next week for the final installment of K.C.’s series!