K.C.’s Side Hustle: Bearded Nanny Goat Milk Creations

ROARING SPRING, PA (WTAJ) – Besides being adorable, goats also are very beneficial animals. They eat grass. They produce milk. You can make cheese with that milk, and that’s not all. You can also make soap. Soap that is very beneficial to the human skin.

In this week’s “K.C.’s Side Hustle,” K.C. visits Bearded Nanny Farm, where he and owner Missy Miller whip up some delicious smelling soaps!

