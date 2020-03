(WTAJ) – In case you didn’t see our last update on K.C., (click here) rest assured he is doing just fine!

K.C. just got back from a cruise and as a precautionary measure decided to self-quarantine.

While at home, K.C. is going to give us a look inside what he’s doing to pass the time!

Today, K.C. was catching up on some messages with viewers and we take a look at what he’s making for lunch!

Keep watch tomorrow evening for another update!