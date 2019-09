K-9 Rick got a chance to show off his abilities Wednesday when police received a call for a suspicious backpack in Altoona.

Rik is the only explosives detection dog in Blair County. He and his handler Corporal Bennett reported to the site at the corner of 600 East Logan Avenue.

Under Bennett’s guidance, Rik performed a search of the bag but determined there was no explosive material.

Corporal Bennett and Rik serve with the Blair County Sheriff’s office.