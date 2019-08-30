Justice for Gary: Memorial set up for man who died in police custody

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A memorial has formed on Horner Street one week after Gary Strobridge was tased by police outside of his home.

Balloons, candles, and signs were set up along the sidewalk in memory of Strobridge, who died after being transported to Upstate Medical Center.

New York State Police are now investigating the incident, which may include body-camera footage.

Police responded to a residence on Aug. 22 for a report of an emotionally disturbed person who was on the roof of a two-story home.

Police say the man, later identified as Strobridge, came down from the roof “acting unusual” and began chasing a neighbor while shouting.

Officers attempted to take the Strobridge into custody under the Mental Hygiene Law, saying “he was clearly a danger to himself and/or others.”

Strobridge allegedly struck an officer in the face, leading to a struggle with law enforcement. An Elmira police officer used a Taser during the incident and officers took the Strobridge into custody.

While receiving initial treatment at an unnamed hospital, police say the Strobridge was somewhat cooperative. At one point his “behavior suddenly changed and he physically attacked an Elmira police officer.”

During a second struggle with police, Strobridge suddenly became limp and unresponsive. The male received medical treatment and was transported to another hospital.

Elmira Police have not commented on whether officers have been placed on leave during a State Police investigation.