Junior firefighter helping Bellwood community for the holidays

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local junior firefighter is ramping up her efforts to help others this holiday season.



Eighteen-year-old Anna Greene is a member of the Excelsior Fire Department in Bellwood. She began stuffing the squad car with items for those in need three years ago, with her aunt Sue. This year she’s taking the lead, due to her aunt’s passing over the summer.

Anna says “she always taught me to look on the bright side and be there for whoever you can be. Even though somebody might not look like their going through a rough time, they might be having a difficult time at home.”

The non-perishable food and toys will be boxed up and sent out Monday, December 9th starting at 7 p.m. They’d welcome any volunteers who are willing to help.