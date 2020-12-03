Juniata Valley reverts to hybrid model

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Juniata Valley School District will be reverting to a hybrid model of learning starting on Dec. 7.

This is the same hybrid model that was used in the first six weeks of school. The district plans to follow the hybrid schedule until the transmission rate for Huntingdon County is in the “moderate” or “low” level for two consecutive weeks.

Career and technology students will attend the CTC in-person every day, which was done in the first six weeks of the school year.

“The safety of our school community and providing the best educational opportunities have been at the forefront of our district decisions,” Superintendent Michael Zinobile said. “Our most recent instructional model of full-remote over Thanksgiving break will allow for a return of over 100 individual quarantines to in-person learning.

