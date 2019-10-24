Juniata Valley High students to help those in need through “CHAMP”

Students from five schools in Huntingdon County are coming together to help their community. They hope to raise tens of thousands of dollars for families in need.

For the past five years students across Huntingdon county have been raising money for families in their communities.



No matter how much or little money they raise they’ve never turned down a family. This year they hope to raise $75,000.

Katerina Coffman and Halee Smith are getting crafts ready for a holiday craft bazaar…

To help raise money for “CHAMP.” Which is short “Creating Hope and Making Progress.”

The organization raises money to help Huntingdon County families struggling with medical bills and in need financially.

Katerina Coffman and Halee Smith are on the student council of Juniata Valley High School.

They’re one of the five high schools in the county raising money for “CHAMP”.

“What makes CHAMP so important is we’re a united community, trying to create change and make progress,” Coffman, said.

The families will be picked by student advisors and be presented with checks at next year’s Huntingdon High School’s Dance-A-Thon.

“At the dance, we get to see the families physically and we get to see the emotion on their face, it just goes to show what we’re doing for them is so important to them and what they need the money for,” Smith, said.

But they’re still raising money and hope to next month’s bazaar will bring in at least $3,000.

The bazaar is November 24th at the Juniata Valley High School gym from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The Dance-A-Thon at Huntingdon Area Senior High School’S gym will take place on February 24th from noon to 10 P.M.

For more information you can go to:

https://www.facebook.com/CHAMP-1613504295553309/

