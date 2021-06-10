Juniata Valley baseball advances to state semi-finals

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: A general view of baseballs prior to a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on May 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata Valley cruised to victory over MMI Prep in the state quarterfinals, Monday, June 10.

The game remained scoreless through three innings until Jake Johnson’s RBI triple allowed Nick Sedmont to run in for a score. Juniata Valley then added five runs home on a two-run single and an error.

MMI Prep was able to get two runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth but was not able to tally four more runs to tie. Juniata Valley won the game, 6-2.

Juniata Valley will go on to face the winner of the Halifax and Tri-Valley game in the state semi-finals, Monday, June 14.