Juniata College to hold 9/11 service

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) —Juniata College will pay tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

Organizers will hold a memorial service starting at 8:46 a.m. in remembrance of when Flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center.

The service will open with a trumpet playing “Peace, Be Still” and follows with a moment of silence.

Nearly 3,000 butterfly ornaments will also be created to honor those who died.

