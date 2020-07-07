Juniata College plans to welcome students back to campus for fall semester

Ariels of Juniata College campus facing towards von Liebig Center for Science and Founders Hall.

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College has announced that they will welcome students back to campus for the fall semester starting Aug. 10.

Classes will begin on Aug. 17 and all students, faculty and staff will be tested for COVID-19 in order to safely repopulate campus.

Incoming students will be arriving to campus between Aug. 10-13 and returning students will arrive from Aug. 14-16. Students will have assigned arrival times.

Student athletes may return earlier to begin official team activities.

COVID-19 testing will be coordinated with Contamination Source Identification (CSI) which is based near the campus.

A hybrid-flexible model has been developed by faculty members to combine online and face-to-face instruction for the fall semester. The amount of instruction time will remain the same, with on-campus instruction ending Nov. 24. Final exams will be taken remotely from Nov. 30 – Dec. 4.

The university said that the pre-Thanksgiving end avoids the typical rise of the seasonal influenza virus, which can be confused symptomatically with COVID-19 and that this will also lower the risk of transmission following the return to campus after many travel home for the holiday.

Students can expect to remain on campus during the fall semester and restrict recreational travel.

Personal safety practices will be enforced during the semester, such as wearing masks and enhanced cleaning protocols.

The dining hall will adjust timing of meals and assign dining times and tables to maintain hygiene protocols, according to the university. Take-out meals will expand in scope and accessibility.