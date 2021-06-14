June 14 is world blood day, Red Cross asks for donations

(WTAJ) — June 14 marks World Blood Day and organizations like the Red Cross are in immediate need of blood donors.

Due to the recent rise in organ transplants and elective surgeries, the Red Cross needs more blood donors to ensure hospital shelves can stay stocked.

Because of the shortage, the Red Cross will be offering incentives for those who donate during the month of June. Anyone who donates through June 30th will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by mail.

Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate and should be prepared to name their vaccine eligibility to determine eligibility.