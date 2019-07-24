July on track to be hottest month ever recorded on earth

(CNN) — Last month was the hottest June on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This, as several states, including Pennsylvania, have been battling with dangerous heat waves.

Now, July is on track to be the hottest month ever recorded on earth.

Several scientist have been using twitter to weigh in on the trend.

Penn State University Climate Scientist, Michael Mann, told U-S-A today that climate change is to blame.

NOAA says 2019 is likely to be one of the three warmest years on record.