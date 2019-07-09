Judge nixes rule requiring drug makers to include prices in TV ads

(CNN) — You won’t be seeing prices on commercials for medications.

It was a rule that was supposed to kick in Tuesday, but a Federal judge nixed it.

The Department of Health and Human Services (H-H-S) announced the rule in May, which would have required drug makers to include their list prices in TV ads.

Drug makers Marck, Eli Lilly, Amgen, and the Association of National Advertisers pushed back and sued H-H-S saying prices on ads could end up being misleading, and that H-H-S didn’t have the power to make that call.