Judge declines to bar death penalty in movie theater slaying

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has declined to bar prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in the case of a man charged in a shooting death inside a movie theater last year.

The York Daily Record reports that Common Pleas Judge Craig Trebilcock dismissed arguments that prosecutors lacked evidence to seek capital punishment for 21-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson and that the defendant had been denied access to his attorneys due to COVID-19 precautions at Lancaster County Prison.

Johnson is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the Dec. 2 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. in West Manchester Township.

