Hyde’s Jubilee Christian Center in Clearfield is inviting the community to take what they need and give what they can through their new Blessings Box.

The box is filled with non-perishable items, toiletries and warm clothing.

According to the coordinator of the box Judy Lenker, the box is there for anyone in need of a blessing.

Lenker says that so far, they’ve had to refill it two to three times a week.

The box can be found outside of the center on Graham Street.