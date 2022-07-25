LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is coming up — the race for governor. Candidates have been going around to gain support.

On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Shapiro said his main focus as governor will be to improve Pennsylvania’s economy and insisted he will gain bipartisan support to make that happen.

“My job is to ignite our economy, to reduce the burden on business and create opportunity for workers,” Shapiro said.









Shapiro outlined his economic plan Monday at McGregor Industries in Dunmore, Lackawanna County. The steel manufacturing company has been in business for some 100 years. Shapiro toured the facility and spoke with employees and managers. Shapiro said his plan will create an environment where businesses can thrive now and in the future.

“What we need to do is expand our workforce here in Pennsylvania by starting in our high schools,” he said. “That’s why I want to put vocational, technical, and computer training in every single high school classroom.”

Shapiro said one of his top goals is to cut Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax rate.

“Look, Republicans and Democrats keep talking about reducing the corporate net income tax,” he said. “They took a small kind of big step this year in the budget. We need to be more aggressive. I want the corporate net income tax cut to 4 percent by the year 2025. It will make us along the lowest in the entire country. It will send a message that we are open for business.”

Eyewitness News spoke with Shapiro after his news conference.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

When asked, “You know, the Democratic polling is not favorable for Mr. Biden, the national agenda. Are you concerned at all about what may impact your race or other races with democratic candidates?”

Shapiro said, “I’m not, Andy. You go back to 2020, I know Pennsylvania, when Secretary Clinton, the presidential nominee, lost in 2020. I also formed President Biden and actually won more votes in the history of Pennsylvania. So I know how to run if there is some headwinds.”

Shapiro will face republican Doug Mastriano in the November General Election and we want to point out that Eyewitness News covers campaign events in every major race in the commonwealth.