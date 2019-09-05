Jonas Brothers come to Champs after BJC concert

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Well it’s kind of official, the Jonas Brothers have taken over State College…

Of course you might know that the boy-band performed Wednesday night to a huge crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center…

Fans of the Jonas Brothers say, they aren’t just another pop band there’s a special connection between the Jonas Brothers and Penn State.

“Who didn’t know, “Who went to the year 3,000″ growing up?” Hadiya Hall, Penn State student, said. “That was my jam.”

With a line stretching down South Allen Street Wednesday evening outside of Champs Downtown Sports Bar, some fans decided to call it a night, before seeing the Jonas Brothers for the second time that evening.

“I was in line for two hours, and I decided to count my blessings and head home,” Hall, said.

Penn State student, Madeline Davis, saw the pop group perform at Champs in April.

“It was a surprise, so everyone was super excited, I heard about it in class, and I came right away,” Davis, said. “3:30. I was here all day.”

So, what makes the bond between the boy band and Happy Valley so strong?



“The fact that them checking in on the Hershey’s medical patient, and just them having such a special connection to Penn State, they really connect with us, they’re from New Jersey, they’re just really genuine and down to Earth and I really like that about them, which really makes me want to support them even more,” Diana Carol, Penn State student, said.

Davis says, even though all three brothers are now married, she’ll still be a fan.

“It’s really a shame, really sad,” Davis, said. “Nick Jonas I love you.”