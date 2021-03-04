Johnstown window and door company says more people renovating during pandemic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When it comes to renovating your home, we all want a bang for our buck. Best Window and Door Company in Johnstown has been in business since 1949. The company’s president, Barry Ritko jr says our home is our biggest investment. He says it’s an area where we can improve and just move money not lose money. “Replacing a window can increase their return on investment by 70 % so for example if a customer’s home is worth 100,000 dollars and they decide to put 10,000 dollars of windows in their homes they get 7 thousand dollars or 70% of the value of their home there’s really no money loss when you’re looking at improving your home,” said Ritko.

One of the many selections for door options at Best Window & Door Company

President, Barry Ritko discusses security door options

Kitchen resurfacing, counter tops and cabinets

Kitchen interior resurfacing options

Window order at Best Window & Door Company Warehouse

Best Window & Door Company has been in business since 1949

Best Window & Door Company is located at 501 Broad Street in Johnstown

President, Barry Ritko demonstrates options for awning designs

Hardware options at Best Window & Door Company

One of many window design options

Folds down and outward for easy clean and access

While they started with windows and doors, the company has expanded their product and specializes in both interior and exterior renovations. “We do windows, doors, outdoor awnings, kitchen refacing, bath/shower, decks,” said Ritko. And the company understands the importance of updating your home. “Remodeling a home needs to be a very pleasant and fun experience it’s certainly exciting for a homeowner to make that decision and make that commitment financially to improve their home and I love the process of having them come on board with us and giving them that experience,” said Ritko. He says when you chose Best Window and Door Company, you’re getting an exclusive product. “The products that we offer are exclusive we deal with vendors and suppliers that only offer those products through us in the area that we service. We don’t just replace any door with another door it’s a specific door that we carry that we’re trained and serviced to install.”

And the company has a lot of variety when it comes to selection. Each time a customer is looking for a renovation or service to their home, the company sends a representative to help the customer visualize their available options.

And Barry says one of the things that sets their company apart is their warranties. “Our warranties are bar none – we don’t carry pro-rated warranties they’re full warranties and uh a majority of our products including bath systems, siding, windows, and doors are lifetimes for the duration of the home and the homeowner.”