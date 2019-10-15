Johnstown Tomahawks Coach has personal connection in Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is a national organization that encourages men to fight for breast cancer in their local communities. This distinguished group of community leaders is determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society’s mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer. Each of the men have their own ways to raise money for their individual campaign goal, and they have to commit to wearing pink everyday throughout the month of October.

This year, locally there are 9 men participating, and the men have a goal to raise $30,000. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with 5 of the 9 men participating this morning to find out why they’re involved and how they are raising money.

If you’d like to learn more about the ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign, click here. You can read about each of the guys that are participating in the campaign locally, and donate to each of their individual causes.