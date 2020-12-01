Johnstown to hold annual Christmas Market

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Christmas Market will be held on Dec. 4 and 5 at Johnstown Central Park.

The Johnstown Christmas Market will be a craft and food event featuring jewelry, floral arrangements, ready-to-eat foods and seasonal gifts. The schedule for the event is below:

Friday, December 4, 2020

4 p.m – Market officially opens

5 p.m. – Santa will make an appearance

9 p.m. – Market closes for the night

Saturday, December 5

11 a.m. – Market opens for the day

12:30 p.m. – Kids scavenger hunt starts

4-7 p.m. – Free carriage rides

4 p.m. – Appearance from Santa

4:30-5:30 p.m. – Appearance from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who



All vendors will be required to wear masks at all times and will be strictly forbidden to offer service to any individual not wearing a mask, according to the city. The city said any individual not wearing a mask will be asked to leave the event.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ