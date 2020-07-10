Johnstown police chief announces resignation

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown Chief of Police Robert F. Johnson announced on Friday that he is resigning from his position to move on to a new career path.
Johnson served as chief of police for three years and has spent 29 years enforcing the law in Pennsylvania. His resignation is effective as of Aug. 7.
When I accepted this position in June of 2017, I did so with the intention of improving our community and the police force. I can say with great confidence this was accomplished on many levels. We are well equipped, well trained, and mindful of our community as a whole; but mindful enough that there is much more work to be done.Robert F. Johnson, Johnstown Chief of Police