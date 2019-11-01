Johnstown officers injured during chase of stolen van, suspect

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Police report that two Johnstown officers were mildly injured during the pursuit and arrest of a Johnstown man after midnight into Wednesday morning.

Officers state that just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, October 30, they observed a white work van in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.

They followed the van to Messenger Street before making a traffic stop based on the fact that a similar van was reported stolen.

Police checked to confirm that this was the stolen van before the driver fled the scene. He was able to make it into Adams Township where the van was stopped on Krayn Road.

Johnathan Gallaher, 23, was taken into custody and charged with motor vehicle theft, DUI, fleeing and various other charges.

Police were able to confirm that Gallaher also had outstanding warrants from the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department. He was placed in the Cambria County Jail.

Two Johnstown officers were confirmed injured during the incident. They were released from Conemaugh Hospital after treatment and returned to work.