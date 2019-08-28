Johnstown man sentenced to prison on drug charges

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown resident has been sentenced in federal court to two years in prison and three years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Judge Kim R. Gibson handed down the sentence on Michael Flemmings-Smith, 30.

According to information, from Mar. 6, 2018, through Apr. 2, 2018, Flemmings-Smith and another conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. On Mar. 12, 2018, Flemmings-Smith and another person, un-named, distributed a quantity of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. On Apr. 2, 2018, Flemmings-Smith possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Mr. Brady commended the Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cambria County Drug Task Force for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Flemmings-Smith.