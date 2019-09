JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was sentenced in federal court for his conviction of violating federal drug laws.

Justin R. Guillarmod, 36, of Nash Street, was sentenced to 66 months in prison and four years of supervised release.

On May 2, 2019, Guillarmod pled guilty that he and another person had over 100 grams of heroin with intent to distribute.