Two men charged with cocaine, illegal firearm possession

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for violating federal narcotics and firearms laws. One of the men was a Johnstown resident.

Isiaha Waulk, 24, of Johnstown and Derik Carothers, 25, of Washington, Pa. allegedly possessed and conspired to distribute crack-cocaine in October of 2019. The two were also found in possession of numerous firearms and ammunition, according to court documents.

Both Waulk and Carothers are legally prohibited from possessing a firearm after previous convictions. Waulk was convicted of robbery and convicted assault in 2013 and 2015, while Carothers was convicted of burglary and carrying a firearm without a license in 2013 and 2017.

The law provides a maximum sentence of 20 years to life, a fine of $1.5 million, or both.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government

